Mexico's America Movil quarterly profit rises 13.7%, fueled by new subscribers

MEXICO CITY -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday reported a 13.7 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates compared to a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a net profit of 17.97 billion pesos ($892.83 million), up from the third quarter last year, which suffered from negative impacts of foreign exchange.America Movil's revenues edged up 1.8 per cent to 214.47 billion pesos, from 210.77 billion pesos during the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, reached 83.2 billion pesos, a 2.3 per cent increase from a year earlier.

America Movil said it added 2.9 million wireless subscribers in the quarter, including 1.9 million postpaid customers largely from Brazil. The company also reported 156,000 new broadband additions.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)