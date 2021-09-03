Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mexico's Justo grocery app launches in Brazil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mexico's Justo grocery app launches in Brazil

03 Sep 2021 03:19AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 03:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY : Mexican grocery delivery startup Justo launched in Brazil with an initial investment of US$40 million, the company said on Thursday.

The startup said it raised more than US$100 million of capital to expand in Mexico before launching in Sao Paolo, where it aims to reach a million Brazilians and generate between 3,000-5,000 jobs in the first two years.

"Brazil represents a huge opportunity, but also a great challenge due to the size and complexity of the local market, but I have no doubt that with the talent and passion... we will be very successful," founder and chief executive Ricardo Weder said in a statement.

Founded a year and a half ago, Justo benefited from a pandemic-time boost for online deliveries of goods ranging from fresh foods to cleaning supplies.

The company said it had exponential growth of 800per cent in the last year in Mexico. It operates in Mexico City, and the cities of Queretaro, Guadalajara and Puebla.

Unlike apps such as Cornershop and Rappi that send couriers to pick up food from brick-and-mortar stores, Justo keeps its own stock of goods, which it sends direct from its warehouses to customers' homes.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us