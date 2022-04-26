Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mexico's top court strikes down cellphone registry with biometric user data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mexico's top court strikes down cellphone registry with biometric user data

Mexico's top court strikes down cellphone registry with biometric user data

FILE PHOTO: A view of The Mexican Supreme Court in Mexico City, Mexico August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

26 Apr 2022 03:22AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 04:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY :Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday ruled a plan to create a national cellphone user registry with biometric data is unconstitutional, in a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government which backed the measure.

On the 11-member court, nine justices joined in invalidating the registry, which would include fingerprints or eye biometrics, on constitutional grounds, and two voted in favor of partial invalidation.

The initiative backed by lawmakers from Lopez Obrador's MORENA party was initially passed by the Senate in April 2021. It was billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion by making it more difficult for criminals to remain anonymous when purchasing mobile phones.

The creation of the registry, known as Panaut, was suspended last year after facing legal challenges by organizations including Mexico's telecoms regulator, the IFT.

The justices argued that the registry would violate human rights and would not adequately safeguard sensitive data.

"The national registry of mobile phone users is not a necessary measure in a democracy, since it does not maintain a balance between the need for data in limited circumstances and the right to privacy," said Supreme Court Justice Norma Lucia Pina Hernandez.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us