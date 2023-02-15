Logo
Business

Mexico's top diplomat says met with Tesla brass, 'good news' imminent
FILE PHOTO: Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard speaks ahead of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Treaty Room of the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. December 16, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

15 Feb 2023 03:29AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 03:38AM)
MEXICO CITY: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he met with senior executives from electric automaker Tesla, teasing that "good news" is on the way, as speculation runs high over expected high-stakes investment decisions.

Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.

He did not go into further detail over what Tesla announcements are imminent.

Two local locations are primed for a potential Tesla plant, the country's president said last week, which would mark a major advance for Mexico's well-established auto sector.

The Mexican government has recently been pushing international automakers to expand electric vehicle production. Ebrard told Reuters earlier this month that Mexico was gearing up to build several manufacturing hubs for electric vehicles across the country.

Source: Reuters

