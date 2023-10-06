Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

MGM expects cybersecurity issue to negatively impact third-quarter earnings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

MGM expects cybersecurity issue to negatively impact third-quarter earnings

MGM expects cybersecurity issue to negatively impact third-quarter earnings

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of MGM Grand hotel and casino, after MGM Resorts shut down some computer systems due to a cyber attack in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett/File Photo

06 Oct 2023 06:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MGM Resorts International said on Thursday operational disruptions due to a cybersecurity issue in September are expected to have a negative impact on its third-quarter results.

The company, which runs more than 30 hotels and gaming venues globally including in Macau and Las Vegas, was targeted by a hacking group named Scattered Spider, Reuters had reported earlier, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

MGM estimates the cybersecurity incident to have a negative impact of about $100 million to adjusted property core profit for the Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Regional Operations, it said in a regulatory filing, sending its shares down close to 1 per cent in trading after the bell.

The company said it also incurred a one-time expense of less than $10 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 due to the incident, but does not expect a material impact to its financial performance for the full year.

Last month, the Las Vegas-based company said its hotels and casinos were back to normal operations but certain services including digital keys and mobile check-ins were not available.

MGM forecast occupancy in October to be 93 per cent compared with 94 per cent in the prior-year period but expects a full rebound in November for the Las Vegas Strip Resorts.

The company said it is well-positioned to have a strong fourth quarter, with record results expected in November primarily driven by Formula 1.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.