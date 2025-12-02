Michael and Susan Dell to put $250 in investment accounts of 25 million US children

Dec 2 : Michael Dell and his wife Susan Dell will deposit $250 each in the investment accounts of 25 million American children, in a $6.25 billion philanthropic pledge as part of the Trump administration's Invest America initiative.

The initiative, known as "Trump accounts", was created this year under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The U.S. Treasury will deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for all children born between 2025 and 2028.

The funds - required to be invested in an index fund that mirrors the performance of the broader stock market - become available at age 18 for education, job training, a first home or starting a business.

"We believe this effort will expand opportunity, strengthen communities, and help more children take ownership of their future," the Dells said in a statement.