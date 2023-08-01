Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Micromobility submits bid for Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Micromobility submits bid for Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof

01 Aug 2023 08:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Nasdaq-listed Micromobility.com said on Monday it had submitted a non-binding bid to acquire bankrupt Dutch electric bike maker VanMoof Amsterdam for an undisclosed sum.

Its initial non-binding bid was positively received and the company is now preparing to present its binding offer, it said in a statement. No financial details were given.

VanMoof was declared bankrupt on July 18. It has said that administrators are now considering whether it can sell assets and restructure to save the business.

VanMoof sold around 200,000 bikes for more than 2,000 euros ($2,250) each before going bankrupt, partly due to high maintenance costs.

With a sleek, simplistic design and a battery built into the frame, the bikes have become common on the streets of Amsterdam, where the company was founded in 2009.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.