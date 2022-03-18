Logo
Micron asks some employees in China to work from home amid COVID resurgence
Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, U.S., October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

18 Mar 2022 06:59AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 06:59AM)
Memory chip maker Micron Technology said on Thursday it is encouraging employees at its engineering and customer sites in Shenzhen and Shanghai to work from home as coronavirus cases surge in China.

Operations in Xian, where the company has DRAM memory assembly and testing operations, are running normally as no restrictive measures are currently in place in the tech hub, the company said.

Separately, another U.S. chip firm and Apple Inc supplier ON Semiconductor said on Wednesday that its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen was closed from March 14 through March 20.

China's factories, including Foxconn have been opting for isolation bubbles to beat COVID curbs and keep production running.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

