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Micron enters $600 million settlement of Netlist patent dispute
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Micron enters $600 million settlement of Netlist patent dispute

Micron enters $600 million settlement of Netlist patent dispute

The Micron Technology logo is seen on a building at the company's facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang

06 Oct 2026 09:58PM
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Oct 6 : Computer-memory company Netlist announced on Tuesday that Micron would pay $600 million to settle a patent dispute over Micron's memory chips.

• Netlist said in a statement that Micron would pay $30 million per quarter for a five-year license to Netlist's patent portfolio that includes its "high bandwidth memory" technology

• Netlist won a $445 million patent infringement verdict against Micron in Marshall, Texas, federal court in ​2024

• Netlist filed a new infringement complaint against Micron at the US International Trade Commission in September seeking to block imports of Micron chips used in Google, Nvidia and Broadcom products for AI computing

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• "The agreement with Micron further validates the value of our AI memory technologies," Netlist CEO C.K. Hong said in a statement. "We remain committed to protecting our IP while continuing to invest in the development of next-generation products"

• Spokespeople for Micron did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the agreement

• Netlist settled a separate memory-patent dispute with Samsung ⁠in ​August after winning $421 million in patent ​verdicts against the South Korean tech giant in Texas

Source: Reuters
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