Micron to exit 'Crucial' consumer memory business

Dec 3 : Memory chipmaker Micron Technology said on Wednesday it has decided to exit its "Crucial" consumer business, including the sale of the unit's consumer-branded products at retailers, e-tailers and distributors worldwide.

Shares of the company were down over 2 per cent.

Micron will continue consumer product shipments through the consumer channel until February 2026, it said.

"The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage," said Sumit Sadana, chief business officer at Micron.

"Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments."