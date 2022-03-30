Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Micron forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, shares up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Micron forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, shares up

Micron forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, shares up

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

30 Mar 2022 04:20AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 04:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Micron Technology Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Tuesday, driven by growth in its data centers, cloud and smartphones segments.

Shares of the Boise, Idaho-based company rose 4.5per cent after market.

The company has benefited from the global shift to hybrid work powering demand for computers, enterprise servers and other top customer segments for its memory chips.

It forecast current-quarter revenue of $8.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $8.06 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income rose to $2.26 billion from $603 million last year.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us