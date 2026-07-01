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Micron, GM sign semiconductor supply agreement for vehicles
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Business

Micron, GM sign semiconductor supply agreement for vehicles

Micron, GM sign semiconductor supply agreement for vehicles
Micron logo at the company’s booth at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Micron, GM sign semiconductor supply agreement for vehicles
FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is displayed at the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
01 Jul 2026 08:42PM (Updated: 01 Jul 2026 08:54PM)
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July 1 : Micron Technology and General Motors have signed a supply agreement for memory and storage platforms used in vehicle production, the companies said on Wednesday.

The agreement comes at a time when automakers are looking to bolster their semiconductor supply chains to help with growing computing needs on modern vehicles.

The chipmaker said the agreement would be supported by its expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint, including its recently modernized memory chip plant in Virginia.

Micron said GM's deal is one of 16 strategic customer agreements that it outlined during its third quarter.

Source: Reuters
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