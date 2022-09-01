Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Micron to invest $15 billion in new manufacturing unit in Idaho
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Micron to invest $15 billion in new manufacturing unit in Idaho

Micron to invest $15 billion in new manufacturing unit in Idaho

The main entrance to Micron corporate headquarters in Boise, Idaho, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Losness /File Photo

01 Sep 2022 09:17PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 09:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Micron Technology Inc said on Thursday it will invest about $15 billion over the next 10 years in a new memory-chip manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho, where it is based.

The investment takes into account anticipated federal grants and credits under the CHIPS and Science Act and will create 17,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

President Joe Biden last month signed a bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the country more competitive.

The capacity expansion comes at a time of weakness in the memory chip market. Micron lowered its fourth-quarter revenue forecast, while peer Seagate Technology Holdings has cut its first-quarter expectations.

Micron has announced plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build memory manufacturing facilities in multiple phases in the country.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.