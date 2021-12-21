Micron projects revenue above estimates on strong demand

Micron Technology on Monday forecast second-quarter revenue above market estimates as the pandemic-driven shift to remote working drives up demand for its memory chips.

The company makes both the NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market and the DRAM memory chips that are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices.

Strong demand and an industry-wide shortage of the chips have also allowed Micron, one of the world's biggest memory chip suppliers, to charge higher prices for its products.

The company expects revenue for the current quarter to be US$7.5 billion, plus or minus US$200 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$7.27 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

In the first quarter, Micron earned US$2.16 per share on an adjusted basis, beating expectations of US$2.11 per share.

Its shares rose 5.7 per cent to US$87.7 in extended trading.