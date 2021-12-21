Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Micron projects revenue above estimates on strong demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Micron projects revenue above estimates on strong demand

Micron projects revenue above estimates on strong demand

FILE PHOTO: Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, U.S., October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

21 Dec 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 05:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Micron Technology on Monday forecast second-quarter revenue above market estimates as the pandemic-driven shift to remote working drives up demand for its memory chips.

The company makes both the NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market and the DRAM memory chips that are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices.

Strong demand and an industry-wide shortage of the chips have also allowed Micron, one of the world's biggest memory chip suppliers, to charge higher prices for its products.

The company expects revenue for the current quarter to be US$7.5 billion, plus or minus US$200 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$7.27 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

In the first quarter, Micron earned US$2.16 per share on an adjusted basis, beating expectations of US$2.11 per share.

Its shares rose 5.7 per cent to US$87.7 in extended trading.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Micron Technology

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us