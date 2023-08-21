Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Micron says federal support necessary for Idaho, New York projects
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Micron says federal support necessary for Idaho, New York projects

Micron says federal support necessary for Idaho, New York projects

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology Inc. offices in Shanghai, China May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

21 Aug 2023 09:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Micron Technology said on Monday federal funding and investment tax credits would be necessary to develop its memory chip manufacturing facilities in Boise, Idaho and Clay, New York.

The memory chipmaker said it has submitted applications to the U.S. Department of Commerce for funding under the CHIPS Act, aimed at boosting efforts to diversify supply chains to be less reliant on China.

President Joe Biden last year August signed a landmark bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research.

Micron said in September last year it will invest about $15 billion by 2032 for its facility in Idaho and the investment will create 17,000 jobs by 2030.

A month later, it announced plans to invest up to $100 billion over the next two decades to build what it claims will be the world's largest semiconductor fabrication facility in upstate New York.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.