Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Micron warns of bigger revenue hit from China ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Micron warns of bigger revenue hit from China ban

Micron warns of bigger revenue hit from China ban

The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology Inc. offices in Shanghai, China May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 09:44PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 10:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Memory chipmaker Micron Technology on Friday warned of a bigger hit to global revenue from a Chinese ban on sale of its chips to key domestic industries, sending the company's shares down more than 2 per cent in early trading.

Micron said the move had put at risk about half of its revenue from China-headquartered companies, which equates to a low-double-digit percentage of its total revenue.

The company had previously forecast a hit in the low-single to high-single digit percentage.

China's cyberspace regulator in May said that Micron, the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, had failed its network security review and that it would block operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

Several customers, including mobile manufacturers, are being contacted by representatives of the government in China concerning the future use of Micron products, the company said.

Micron's revenue from companies headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong, including direct sales as well as indirect sales through distributors, is about a quarter of the chip company's total revenue.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.