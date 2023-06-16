Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

China Malaysia CNA Explains ChatGPT Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia
Logo

Business

Micron warns of bigger revenue hit from China ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

China Malaysia CNA Explains ChatGPT Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Micron warns of bigger revenue hit from China ban

Micron warns of bigger revenue hit from China ban

The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology Inc. offices in Shanghai, China May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 09:44PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 11:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Micron Technology on Friday warned of a bigger hit to revenue from a Chinese ban on sale of its chips to key domestic industries, sending the memory chipmaker's shares down about 2 per cent.

The company said it now expects an impact on about half of its revenue from China-headquartered firms, which equates to a low-double-digit percentage of its total revenue. It had earlier flagged a hit in the low-single to high-single digit percentage.

Micron was the first U.S. chipmaker to be targeted by Beijing after Washington imposed a series of export controls on certain American components and chipmaking tools to ensure that they are not used to advance China's military capabilities.

The Cybersecurity Administration of China said in May that Micron failed its security review and barred operators of key domestic infrastructure from purchasing the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker's products. It had neither provided details on what risks it had found nor what Micron products would be affected.

The company said on Friday that the conclusion by the Chinese regulator "continues to remain uncertain and fluid."

It also added that several customers, including mobile manufacturers, were being contacted by Chinese government representatives about the future use of Micron products.

Micron's revenue from companies headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong, including direct sales as well as indirect sales through distributors, accounts for about a quarter of its total revenue.

The company earlier in the day said it would invest 4.3 billion yuan ($603.8 million) over the next few years in its chip packaging facility in the Chinese city of Xian, a move that CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said demonstrated the company's "unwavering commitment to its China business and team."

($1 = 7.1218 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.