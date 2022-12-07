Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft in 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Microsoft in 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

07 Dec 2022 12:53PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 01:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title "Call of Duty" to Nintendo platforms, the chief executive officer of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The agreement will bring the popular first-person shooter series from Activision Blizzard to Nintendo game consoles for the first time.

Nintendo said the Microsoft announcement was true but declined to comment further.

The announcement comes after Microsoft's planned $69 billion acquisition of the "Call of Duty" maker raised concern among regulators that the deal could stifle competition.

Microsoft competes with Sony Group Corp and Nintendo in the global video game industry, which saw strong growth in recent years with people spending more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.