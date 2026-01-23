Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Jan 22 : Microsoft's suite of productivity software was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 13,100 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft 365, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Microsoft 365 was investigating a potential issue impacting multiple services, having identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected, it said on its status page on X.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.