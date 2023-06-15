Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Microsoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge

Microsoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 Jun 2023 03:20AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2023 03:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Microsoft and Activision Blizzard asked a US judge on Wednesday to quickly schedule a case management conference in the Federal Trade Commission's legal bid to block the companies from completing a US$69 billion tie-up.

US District Judge Edward Davila on Tuesday set a June 22-23 evidentiary hearing and temporarily blocked the parties from completing the deal pending a future decision on whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

"Time is of the essence," the companies wrote in a court filing, noting that Microsoft's agreement to acquire Activision has a termination date of Jul 18 and contains a US$3 billion termination fee. "Let there be no doubt, a preliminary injunction ruling is the only decision that matters under these challenging deadlines."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.