Microsoft, Activision ask judge for speedy schedule in FTC challenge

WASHINGTON: Microsoft and Activision Blizzard asked a US judge on Wednesday to quickly schedule a case management conference in the Federal Trade Commission's legal bid to block the companies from completing a US$69 billion tie-up.

US District Judge Edward Davila on Tuesday set a June 22-23 evidentiary hearing and temporarily blocked the parties from completing the deal pending a future decision on whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

"Time is of the essence," the companies wrote in a court filing, noting that Microsoft's agreement to acquire Activision has a termination date of Jul 18 and contains a US$3 billion termination fee. "Let there be no doubt, a preliminary injunction ruling is the only decision that matters under these challenging deadlines."