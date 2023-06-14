Microsoft-Activision: Mega deal caught in crosshairs of antitrust regulators

Microsoft Corp's $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard faced another hurdle on Tuesday after a U.S. judge granted a request by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to temporarily block the deal.

The acquisition has attracted scrutiny from several antitrust enforcers, including Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), over concerns it would hinder competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

If not for the court order, Microsoft could have closed the deal as early as Friday.

Here is a snapshot of key events in the Microsoft-Activision saga:

Date Development

Jan 18, Microsoft says it is buying Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

2022

Feb 1, Bloomberg News reports that FTC would handle the review of the deal

2022

March 21, FTC has sought additional data from Activision and Microsoft related to the antitrust

2022 review of their deal, the game developer says

April 28, Activision Blizzard shareholders approve Microsoft's proposal to buy the "Call of Duty"

2022 maker

July 6, Britain's antitrust watchdog starts an investigation into the deal

2022

Sept 1, Britain's antitrust regulator says the deal could harm competition in gaming consoles,

2022 subscription services and cloud gaming, and it needs to be investigated in depth

Sept 7, Sony Group Corp says the offer by Microsoft to keep the "Call of Duty" series on

2022 PlayStation for a limited time is "inadequate"

Sept 15, Britain's antitrust watchdog says it would launch an in-depth probe into the deal

2022

Sept 30, EU antitrust regulators set Nov. 8

2022 deadline

to decide on the deal

Oct 12, Microsoft says Britain's competition regulator had relied on objections from Sony in

2022 referring the deal to an in-depth inquiry

Dec 8, The Biden administration moves to block Microsoft-Activision deal

2022

Dec 22, Microsoft says the deal would benefit gamers and gaming companies

2022

Feb 8, Britain takes aim at the deal, saying it could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry

2023 between Xbox and Sony's PlayStation

Feb 21, Microsoft strikes 10-year deal to bring "Call of Duty" and other Activision games to

2023 Nvidia Corp's gaming platform

March 1, EU regulators extend the deadline for the deal to April 25

2023

March 8, Microsoft tells UK it will license "Call of Duty" to Sony for 10 years

2023

March 28, Japan's antitrust watchdog says the deal will not harm competition

2023

April 26, UK blocks Microsoft-Activision deal over cloud gaming concerns

2023

May 15, Microsoft wins EU antitrust approval for the deal

2023

May 24, Microsoft appeals against UK block on the deal

2023

June 12, US FTC asks court to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision

2023

June 13, A U.S. judge grants FTC's request to temporarily block the acquisition and set a

2023 hearing next week