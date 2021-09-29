Logo
Microsoft to allow Epic Games, Amazon storefronts on its app store
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

29 Sep 2021 04:24AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 04:20AM)
Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it will allow Epic Games Inc, Amazon.com Inc and other firms to integrate their app stores into the technology giant's marketplace, giving more options to third-party developers.

The Redmond, Washington-based company also said it would not take a cut from app developers' revenue, when the apps manage their own in-app payment systems.

"Microsoft is again leading the industry forward with Windows, now an open platform with an open store," Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney tweeted.

The move comes as Epic Games and Apple Inc have been locked in a legal dispute since last year when the "Fortnite" creator tried to get around Apple's 30per cent fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system.

Developers have long criticized Apple's commissions of between 15per cent and 30per cent on many App Store purchases, what some developers see as an opaque and unpredictable app-vetting process.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

