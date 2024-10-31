Microsoft and Meta shares fall in Frankfurt despite earnings beat

MILAN : Frankfurt-listed shares in Microsoft and Meta both fell in early trading on Thursday, even as earnings at the two U.S. tech groups beat Wall Street expectations.

Microsoft predicted slower growth in its cloud business Azure and Facebook owner Meta warned of "significant acceleration" in artificial intelligence-related infrastructure expenses next year.

By 0711 GMT, Microsoft shares were down 5.1 per cent in Frankfurt and Meta slipped 2.6 per cent. As a result, Nasdaq futures dropped over 1 per cent.