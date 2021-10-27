Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Microsoft beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday (Oct 26), as demand soared for the software giant's cloud-based services from businesses adopting hybrid work models.

Orders for cloud services provided by Microsoft, Amazon.com's AWS and Alphabet-owned Google Cloud have surged since last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut offices and schools, pushing more activity online.

Microsoft said revenue from its "Intelligent Cloud" segment rose 31 per cent to US$17 billion. Analysts had expected a figure of US$16.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue growth for Azure, the company's flagship cloud-computing business, came in at 48 per cent to beat analysts' estimates of 47.5 per cent, according to consensus data from Visible Alpha.

Azure's growth rate is the best direct measure of competition with rivals such as AWS and Google Cloud as Microsoft does not break out revenue from the cloud-computing unit.

"We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating US$20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36 per cent year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Overall, revenue rose to US$45.32 billion in the first quarter ended Sep 30, from US$37.15 billion a year earlier, beating expectations of about US$43.97 billion.

Net income rose to US$20.51 billion, or US$2.71 per share, from US$13.89 billion, or US$1.82 per share, a year earlier. The company said its results included a US$3.3 billion net income tax benefit.