Microsoft board to review sexual harassment, discrimination policies
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo

14 Jan 2022 06:04AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 06:00AM)
Microsoft Corp will review the effectiveness of the company's sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies and practices in response to a shareholder proposal that passed at its latest annual meeting, its board of directors said on Thursday.

The review will produce a transparency report that summarizes the results of any sexual harassment investigations in recent years against its directors and senior executives, including allegations that a board committee probe beginning in 2019 involved Bill Gates, the board said.

Microsoft's board said it has hired outside law firm Arent Fox to assist in the review.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

