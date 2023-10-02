Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft CEO testifies at once-in-a-generation US Google antitrust trial
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Microsoft CEO testifies at once-in-a-generation US Google antitrust trial

Microsoft CEO testifies at once-in-a-generation US Google antitrust trial
FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is seen at the Microsoft store in New York City, July 28, 2015. The global launch of the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system will take place on July 29. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Microsoft CEO testifies at once-in-a-generation US Google antitrust trial
FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella arrives to testify at the northern district of California during a trial as U.S. Federal Trade Commission seeks to stop Microsoft deal to buy Activision Blizzard, in Downtown San Francisco, California, U.S. June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
02 Oct 2023 09:06PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2023 09:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Justice Department's once-in-a-generation antitrust fight with Alphabet's Google gets some star power on Monday when Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella takes the witness stand.

The government is likely to ask Nadella about the obstacles posed by Google's dominance as Microsoft sought to grow Edge and Bing, its browser and search engine.

The government has argued that Google, worth more than $1 trillion with some 90 per cent of the search market, illegally paid $10 billion annually to smartphone makers like Apple and wireless carriers like AT&T and others to be the default search engine on their devices. The clout in search makes Google a heavy hitter in the lucrative advertising market, boosting its profits.

Google has sought to show that the quality of its products are the reason for its success rather than illegal behavior.

Nadella became CEO of Microsoft in 2014, long after the tech giant had faced its own federal antitrust lawsuit. That court fight, which began in 1998 and ended in a 2001 settlement, forced Microsoft to end some business practices and opened the door to companies like Google.

As Google, which was founded in 1998, became an industry leading search engine, the two became bitter rivals. Both have browsers, search engines, email services and a host of other overlaps. They have recently become rivals in artificial intelligence, with Microsoft investing heavily in OpenAI and Google building the Bard AI chatbot among other investments.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.