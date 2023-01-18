Logo
Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify
Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify

The logo of Microsoft is seen outside their offices in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec 27, 2022. REUTERS/Rami Amichay

18 Jan 2023 10:22PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 11:14PM)
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday (Jan 18) it would cut 10,000 jobs by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the latest sign that layoffs were accelerating in the US technology sector as companies brace for an economic downturn.

The layoffs and costs related hardware-portfolio and other changes will result in a charge of US$1.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, representing a negative impact of 12 cents on per share profit, Microsoft said.

In a note to staff, Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said customers wanted to "optimise their digital spend to do more with less" and "exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one".

The news of layoffs, reported by media publications on Tuesday, follows some reductions last year.

Microsoft said in July last year that a small number of roles had been eliminated, while news site Axios in October reported that the company had laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions.

The Satya Nadella-led firm is also grappling with a slump in the personal computer market after a pandemic boom fizzled out, leaving little demand for its Windows and accompanying software.

Source: Reuters/cm

