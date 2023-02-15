Logo
Business

Microsoft to defend Activision deal at EU hearing on Feb 21
Business

Microsoft to defend Activision deal at EU hearing on Feb 21

Microsoft to defend Activision deal at EU hearing on Feb 21

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 Feb 2023 12:06AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 12:25AM)
BRUSSELS: Microsoft will make a last-ditch effort to defend its US$69 billion bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard in front of EU and national antitrust officials at a closed hearing on Feb 21, the US software company said on Tuesday (Feb 14).

The company asked for the hearing after receiving a statement of objections from the European Commission warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of the deal.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the oral hearing.

The Xbox maker announced the Activision Blizzard acquisition in January last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, but has run into regulatory headwinds in Europe, Britain and the United States.

Microsoft is expected to offer remedies after the hearing.

It has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to make Call of Duty available on Nintendo consoles, a remedy aimed at convincing competition enforcers but which has been criticised by Sony, which wants the deal to be blocked.

Source: Reuters

