Business

Microsoft denies training AI models on user data
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

28 Nov 2024 03:52AM
:Microsoft on Wednesday denied claims that it uses customer data from its Microsoft 365 applications, including Word and Excel, to train artificial intelligence models.

The response came after some users pointed out on social media that the company requires users to opt-out of its "connected experiences" feature, which they argued was used to train AI models.

"These claims are untrue. Microsoft does not use customer data from Microsoft 365 consumer and commercial applications to train foundational large language models," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The spokesperson added that the "connected experiences" enables features such as co-authoring and cloud storage, and has no connection to how the company trains its large language models.

The conversations on social media indicate that people remain concerned about their data being used to train AI models without permission.

Source: Reuters

