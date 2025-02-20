Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft develops AI model for videogames
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Microsoft develops AI model for videogames

Microsoft develops AI model for videogames

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

20 Feb 2025 12:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Microsoft has developed an artificial intelligence model of a videogame which can help generate visuals and actions, the company announced on Wednesday.

The model, called Muse, was made in collaboration with Ninja Theory, a developer under Xbox Game Studios - Microsoft's gaming division.

The push towards AI comes as videogame development costs continue to rise. Spending on new games has also been weak as consumers stick to proven titles due to economic uncertainty.

"We are already using Muse to develop a real-time playable AI model trained on other first-party games, and we see potential for this work to one day benefit both players and game creators," said Fatima Kardar, corporate vice president for gaming AI.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement