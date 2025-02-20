Microsoft develops AI model for videogames

Microsoft has developed an artificial intelligence model of a videogame which can help generate visuals and actions, the company announced on Wednesday.

The model, called Muse, was made in collaboration with Ninja Theory, a developer under Xbox Game Studios - Microsoft's gaming division.

The push towards AI comes as videogame development costs continue to rise. Spending on new games has also been weak as consumers stick to proven titles due to economic uncertainty.

"We are already using Muse to develop a real-time playable AI model trained on other first-party games, and we see potential for this work to one day benefit both players and game creators," said Fatima Kardar, corporate vice president for gaming AI.