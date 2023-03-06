Logo
Business

Microsoft expands ChatGPT integration to more developer tools
Microsoft expands ChatGPT integration to more developer tools

FILE PHOTO: ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Mar 2023 10:01PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 10:01PM)
Microsoft Corp on Monday bundled the technology behind ChatGPT with its Power Platform that allows users to develop applications with little or no coding, the latest integration of artificial intelligence into its products.

Big tech companies from Alphabet Inc to Baidu Inc are speeding up the integration of generative AI - technology that has gained popularity for its ability to generate human-like text responses to queries - into their offerings.

Microsoft said a line of business-intelligence and app-development tools within Power Platform, including Power Virtual Agent and AI Builder, was updated with the new capabilities.

Power Virtual Agent, a tool for businesses to build chatbots, can now connect to internal company resources to generate summaries of weekly reports and customer queries.

Microsoft has also added generative AI capabilities to AI Builder, which lets businesses automate workflows, and Dynamics 365, a business management platform. 

The features will only be available in the United States.

Last month, the software giant added OpenAI's ChatGPT to its Bing search and Edge browser.

Source: Reuters

