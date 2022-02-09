Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft eyeing deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Bloomberg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Microsoft eyeing deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Bloomberg

Microsoft eyeing deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Bloomberg

A Microsoft logo is seen next to a cloud in Los Angeles, California, on Jun 14, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

09 Feb 2022 04:53AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 06:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Microsoft is considering a deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc , Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The talks may not result in an offer, according to the report.

Shares of Mandiant rose more than 18 per cent, while those of Microsoft were up 1.1 per cent in late afternoon trading.

Mandiant became a standalone entity again last year when FireEye - which acquired the company in 2013 - sold its products business and the FireEye name for US$1.2 billion to a consortium led by private-equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

Mandiant, which has a market capitalisation of about US$3.6 billion, focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

A deal to buy Mandiant would help Microsoft beef up its products that protect its clients from cybersecurity threats. The software giant bought two smaller cybersecurity companies in 2021 and said it would spend US$20 billion on cybersecurity over the next five years.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mandiant declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Microsoft

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us