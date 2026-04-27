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Microsoft facing UK antitrust lawsuit from Slack over Teams 'bundling'
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Microsoft facing UK antitrust lawsuit from Slack over Teams 'bundling'

Microsoft facing UK antitrust lawsuit from Slack over Teams 'bundling'

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

27 Apr 2026 11:36PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2026 11:40PM)
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LONDON, April 27 : Salesforce and its workspace messaging app Slack are suing Microsoft at London's High Court over alleged anticompetitive practices relating to its Teams app.

Slack Technologies LLC and related companies filed the lawsuit on April 23, which a Slack spokesperson said was "because Microsoft's practices harmed competition, using tying and bundling of Teams to limit customer choice".

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Slack had in 2020 complained to the European Commission, accusing Microsoft of bundling Teams with its Office product to gain an unfair advantage over rivals.

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The U.S. software giant avoided a potentially hefty fine by promising reduced prices for Office products excluding Teams in an agreement with the European Commission last year.

The filing of the lawsuit came in the same week that London's Competition Appeal Tribunal certified a mass lawsuit alleging Microsoft overcharged British businesses to use Windows Server software on cloud computing services provided by rivals.

Microsoft disputes the allegations made in that case.

Source: Reuters
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