Microsoft has stopped making Xbox One consoles - The Verge

Microsoft Corp has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles to focus on producing its next-generation consoles, the Verge reported on Thursday, citing a senior executive of the gaming division.

According to The Verge, Microsoft originally discontinued its Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch in 2020.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The software giant had launched two models of its Xbox Series X in November 2020, seven years after the debut of the previous version, to capture a pandemic-driven boom in consumer spending on games.

However, several industries across the world are facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips, causing a delay in delivery for several products.

In November, the Nikkei business daily reported that Nintendo Co will make 20per cent fewer Switch games consoles than planned because of the supply crunch.

