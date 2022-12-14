Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft targets Internet expansion in Africa, longer-term cloud adoption
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Microsoft targets Internet expansion in Africa, longer-term cloud adoption

Microsoft targets Internet expansion in Africa, longer-term cloud adoption

A Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on Jul 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

14 Dec 2022 09:03PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 09:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Microsoft aims to secure Internet access for 100 million more people in Africa by 2025, teaming up with a satellite provider and setting the stage for longer-term cloud adoption, its President Brad Smith told Reuters.

The software maker has long pushed to bring more people online, playing the role of facilitator among telecoms and electricity providers, governments and non-profits. Since 2017, it helped widen connectivity for 50 million people, including nearly 10 million in Africa, under its so-called Airband initiative.

Now, Microsoft is tapping satellite technology for the program for the first time, aiming to reach remote areas that have had little connectivity. In news pegged to the US-Africa Leaders Summit, Microsoft said Wednesday (Dec 14) it is working with Viasat to expand access in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries globally.

Smith said the effort was "building a new market for access to the Internet, for the use of the cloud, for the power of AI, the ability to harness data. All of these things connect with our business".

He declined to state Microsoft's financial commitment to Airband but said money "is in some ways the least important part of our contribution" relative to its growing partnerships and helping others make sustainable investments.

Africa, he said, represented a burgeoning talent pool in contrast to declining population growth elsewhere. Microsoft now has more than 500 engineers in Nairobi and more than 200 in Lagos, he said.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Microsoft Internet

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.