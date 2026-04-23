Microsoft to invest $18 billion in Australia for AI push

April 23 : Microsoft said on Thursday it will invest A$25 billion ($17.9 billion) in Australia by the end of 2029 to boost computing and artificial intelligence capacity in the country.

The company said in a statement the investment will help expand its Azure AI supercomputing and cloud infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity and boost AI skills.

"Australia has an enormous opportunity to translate AI into real economic growth and societal benefit," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the statement.

"That is why we are making our largest investment in Australia to date."

The move follows Microsoft's A$5 billion investment in 2023 aimed at expanding its hyperscale cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Australia.

($1 = 1.3966 Australian dollars)