Microsoft to invest $700 million to boost Poland's cybersecurity

WARSAW :Microsoft plans to invest an additional 700 million dollars in Poland to improve Polish cybersecurity in cooperation with the country's armed forces, the company's president said on Monday without elaborating.

In a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Microsoft President Smith said the investment would be for a second phase of the already completed $1 billion Polish data centre project announced in 2020.

The data centre was opened in 2023, providing cloud services to businesses and government institutions.