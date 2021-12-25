Microsoft joins Google, Amazon, others in cancelling in-person presence at CES

Logo
Microsoft joins Google, Amazon, others in canceling in-person presence at CES
The CES logo is displayed in the lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, Jan 5, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus)
The logo of Microsoft is seen at an office building in Wallisellen, Switzerland, Dec 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)
25 Dec 2021 07:29AM (Updated: 25 Dec 2021 05:29PM)
Microsoft said on Friday (Dec 24) it will not participate in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, joining a list of companies opting not to have a physical presence at next month's event on concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The US software giant added that it will continue to participate at CES remotely, according to an emailed statement. The Verge was the first to report on Friday that Microsoft will not participate physically AT CES.

Several other companies including US automaker General Motors, Alphabet's Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Twitter, Lenovo Group, AT&T and Amazon.com dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week.

CES officials on Thursday said the event will still be held in person Jan 5 to 8 with "strong safety measures in place", which include vaccination requirements, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests.

Source: Reuters/ng

