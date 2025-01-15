Microsoft launches Copilot Chat for businesses to boost AI adoption

Microsoft on Wednesday rolled out a chat service allowing businesses to use on-demand AI agents for routine tasks, betting on the pay-as-you-go model to drive up the adoption of the technology.

The free service, Copilot Chat, which uses OpenAI's GPT-4, lets users create AI agents using natural languages such as English and Mandarin for tasks such as market research, writing strategy documents and preparing for meetings.

However, features including summarizing and transcribing Teams calls and creating PowerPoint slides require a $30 monthly Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription.

Microsoft, like other big technology companies, is under pressure to show returns on its hefty investments in AI, as the software giant is set to spend about $80 billion during its current fiscal year on data centers and AI infrastructure.

After a Gartner report last year raised doubts about Copilot's adoption, Microsoft has been pushing its uptake.

In November, Microsoft began allowing customers to create autonomous agents requiring minimal human intervention, a strategy which some analysts say could offer tech companies a simpler path to monetization.