Microsoft launches data center initiative to limit power costs, water use

Jan 13 : Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a community-focused initiative aimed at lowering water usage at its U.S. data centers and ensuring that the power-hungry facilities do not drive up electricity prices for the public.

The company will pay utility rates high enough to cover its electricity costs and work with local utilities to expand power supply and add the required infrastructure to the grid when needed for its data centers.

Microsoft also pledged to replenish more water than its data centers consume. The company said it would start publishing water-use information for each data center region in the U.S., along with its progress on replenishment.

The announcement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said the tech giant would make "major changes" in its AI infrastructure plans to make sure consumers do not pay more for electricity because of data centers' power consumption.