Microsoft to lay off up to 9,000 employees: Report

Microsoft is laying off as many as 4 per cent, or roughly 9,100, of its employees in the largest round of job cuts since 2023, the Seattle Times reported on Wednesday (Jul 2).

The company, which had about 228,000 employees worldwide as of June 2024, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In response to CNA queries, Microsoft said on Wednesday evening it will "continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace".

The tech giant was planning to cut thousands of jobs, particularly in sales, according to a Bloomberg News report in June. Microsoft had also announced layoffs in May, which affected around 6,000 employees.

Corporate America has kicked off a series of job cuts across sectors as companies attempt to streamline operations amid economic uncertainties, following similar cutbacks seen last year.