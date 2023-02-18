Logo
Business

Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per day
The Microsoft logo is seen outside the Microsoft Experience Center in New York City, U.S., January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
18 Feb 2023 08:13AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 08:13AM)
Microsoft said on Friday it will limit chat sessions on its new Bing search engine powered by generative artificial intelligence to 5 questions per session and 50 questions per day.

Source: Reuters

