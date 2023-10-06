Logo
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/file Photo

06 Oct 2023 06:11PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2023 06:48PM)
Microsoft is aiming to close its $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" publisher Activision Blizzard on Oct. 13 if it gets approval from Britain's antitrust regulator, the Verge reported on Friday, citing a source.

The Xbox maker had in July extended the cutoff date for the deal to Oct. 18 to get more time to secure approval from the UK.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Microsoft won preliminary approval from the Competition and Markets Authority last month after Activision agreed to sell its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment.

If successful the purchase would mark the biggest deal in the gaming industry, bringing together Microsoft's heft in the console market with Activision's titles including "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft".

Source: Reuters

