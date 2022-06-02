Logo
Microsoft lowers revenue, profit forecasts on forex impact
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Jun 2022 09:14PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 09:34PM)
Microsoft Corp on Thursday (Jun 2) lowered its forecast for profit and revenue in the fourth quarter, citing a hit from a stronger dollar.

The company expects revenue for the quarter to be between US$51.94 billion and US$52.74 billion, down from its prior range of US$52.40 billion to US$53.20 billion.

It cut the profit view to between US$2.24 and US$2.32 per share, from a prior expectation of US$2.28 to US$2.35 per share.

Analysts are forecasting a net income of US$17.51 billion, or US$2.33 per share, on revenue of US$52.87 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Microsoft had in April forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services.

But a soaring US dollar has pressured the profits of US multinational companies that convert foreign currency into dollars, adding to corporate worries over soaring inflation and pushing some to more actively seek ways to hedge their earnings.

Shares of Microsoft were down 2 per cent in premarket trading, weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ta

