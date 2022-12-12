Logo
Microsoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of 10-year commercial deal
A smartphone is seen in front of the Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken on Jul 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, Dec 29, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville)
12 Dec 2022 03:37PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2022 05:05PM)
Microsoft will buy about 4 per cent equity stake in London Stock Exchange Group as part of a 10-year commercial deal to migrate the bourse operator's data platform into the cloud, the British company said on Monday (Dec 12).

Microsoft will buy LSEG shares from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters Consortium, the bourse operator said.

As part of the deal, LSEG has made a contractual commitment for minimum cloud-related spending with Microsoft of US$2.8 billion over the term of the partnership.

LSEG bought Refinitiv for US$27 billion in 2021, which turned the exchange into the second-largest financial data company after Bloomberg LP.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

LSEG has made "good progress" on its programme for the delivery of its cloud-based data platform since the completion of the Refinitiv acquisition in January 2021, it said in a statement.

Source: Reuters/zl

