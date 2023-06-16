Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft notches record high valuation of nearly $2.6 trillion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Microsoft notches record high valuation of nearly $2.6 trillion

Microsoft notches record high valuation of nearly $2.6 trillion

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

16 Jun 2023 03:49AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 04:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Microsoft Corp shares rose to a new record high close on Thursday as market optimism about the prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) has helped buoy the technology giant to a record market capitalization of $2.59 trillion.

Microsoft is seen as a leader in the adoption of AI technology in the software industry owing to its huge investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco-based startup that owns the widely popular chatbot ChatGPT.

Last month, Microsoft began rolling out a host of AI upgrades, including ChatGPT, to Azure cloud services as well as its search engine Bing - in a move that seeks to challenge the dominance of Alphabet Inc's Google.

Microsoft's shares closed up 3.2 per cent at $348.10 per share on Thursday. The stock, which has gained more than 45 per cent in the year to date, reached its prior record close of $343.11 on Nov. 19, 2021. The stock's intraday record high was $349.67 on Nov. 22, 2021.

In addition, Apple Inc shares also achieved a record high close of $186.01 on Thursday, while shares of graphics chipmaker Nvidia set a fresh intraday record of $432.89.

Earlier Thursday, JPMorgan analysts raised their price target on Microsoft's stock, citing AI driving demand for the company's products. Of the 53 analysts covering Microsoft, 44 recommended buying the shares and the median price target is $340, according to Refinitiv data.

"We reaffirm our bullish-outlier viewpoint on generative AI and continue to see it driving a resurgence of confidence in key software franchises," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.