Microsoft partners with Epic Games to bring 'Fortnite' to Xbox Cloud Gaming

:Microsoft Corp is partnering with Epic Games to make "Fortnite" available with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a tweet https://twitter.com/satyanadella/status/1522254986062618630 on Thursday.

The software behemoth has been looking to bolster its firepower in the booming videogaming market and earlier this year unveiled a $68.7 billion takeover of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard.

"Fortnite is now available to play FOR FREE streaming to web browsers on iPhone, iPad, and Android via Xbox Cloud. No subscription required, no 30 per cent Apple tax" Epic Games Chief Executive Tim Sweeney said in a tweet.

Epic Games said last month it had raised $2 billion from Sony Group Corp and the family owned holding company behind the Lego Group, valuing the "Fortnite" creator at $31.5 billion. (https://reut.rs/388XDb9)