Microsoft plans $1 billion investment in Thailand, Thai government says

BANGKOK, March 31 : Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion in Thailand over the next two years in cloud services and AI, the Thai government said in a statement.
Source: Reuters
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BANGKOK, March 31 : Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion in Thailand over the next two years in cloud services and AI, the Thai government said in a statement.
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