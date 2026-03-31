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Microsoft plans $1 billion investment in Thailand, Thai government says
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Business

Microsoft plans $1 billion investment in Thailand, Thai government says

Microsoft plans $1 billion investment in Thailand, Thai government says

A view shows the Microsoft logo on the day of the Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest industrial trade fairs with this year's partner country being Canada, as both Canada and the European Union face new U.S. tariffs, in Hanover, Germany, March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

31 Mar 2026 12:17PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 12:23PM)
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BANGKOK, March 31 : Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion in Thailand over the next two years in cloud services and AI, the Thai government said in a statement. 

Source: Reuters
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