Microsoft preparing to host Musk's Grok AI model, The Verge reports

Microsoft is getting ready to host Elon Musk's Grok AI model, The Verge reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the plans.

The tech giant in recent weeks has been in discussions with Musk's AI startup xAI to host the Grok model and make it available to customers, as well as Microsoft's own product teams through its Azure cloud service, the report said.

Grok will be available on Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft's platform for developers that provides access to AI tools and models that help them host, run and manage AI-driven applications, according to the report.

Microsoft and xAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment.