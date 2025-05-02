Logo
Business

Microsoft preparing to host Musk's Grok AI model, The Verge reports
Business

Microsoft preparing to host Musk's Grok AI model, The Verge reports

Microsoft preparing to host Musk's Grok AI model, The Verge reports

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Microsoft logo on the day of the Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest industrial trade fairs, in Hanover, Germany, March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

02 May 2025 01:10AM (Updated: 02 May 2025 01:15AM)
Microsoft is getting ready to host Elon Musk's Grok AI model, The Verge reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the plans.

The tech giant in recent weeks has been in discussions with Musk's AI startup xAI to host the Grok model and make it available to customers, as well as Microsoft's own product teams through its Azure cloud service, the report said.

Grok will be available on Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft's platform for developers that provides access to AI tools and models that help them host, run and manage AI-driven applications, according to the report.

Microsoft and xAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment.

Source: Reuters
