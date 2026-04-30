Microsoft reports cloud growth in line with expectations

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Azure revenue was in line with estimates, not that it surpassed estimates)

April 29 : Microsoft reported quarterly cloud revenue growth in line with analyst expectations, a sign that its hefty spending on artificial intelligence was paying off despite intensifying competition from Big Tech rivals.

The company said revenue at its Azure cloud-computing unit jumped 40 per cent in the January-March quarter, in line with a consensus estimate of 40 per cent, according to research firm Visible Alpha.

The strong showing could ease fears that sluggish adoption of its Copilot 365 assistant for businesses and a heavy reliance on OpenAI may have chipped away Microsoft's early lead in the AI race.

It may also help justify data-center spending that has strained cash flows, with major cloud players on track to spend more than $600 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

To sharpen its competitive edge, Microsoft has aggressively added Anthropic's technology to its cloud service and products like Copilot amid rising demand for the Claude creator's models.

The expanded AI model options helped the company land on Monday its biggest-ever roll-out of Copilot, covering roughly 743,000 Accenture employees - a majority of the IT firm's workforce.

Earlier this week, Microsoft also overhauled its OpenAI deal to lock in its 20 per cent cut of the startup's revenue through 2030 regardless of whether it achieves technological breakthroughs.

But the new arrangement also strips Microsoft of exclusive rights to resell OpenAI's products on its cloud, just as competition heats up from Alphabet and Amazon.

The e-commerce giant has already started offering OpenAI's latest models and Codex coding tool on its cloud.

The move could free up cloud capacity for Microsoft, which has blamed shortages for holding back revenue growth and used that to argue for its massive spending.

Funding those outlays has, however, forced companies to look for ways to cut costs. Microsoft earlier this month rolled out its first employee buyout program in more than five decades.

Amazon and Meta have also announced job cuts affecting thousands of employees.